Gospel musician, Joe Mettle, has officially confirmed his wedding in his latest post on social media a few days to the big day.

This comes after details of the wedding with his fiancee, Salomey Selasie Dzisa popped up.

Taking to his Instagram page, the vibrant worship leader posted a photo with his wife-to-be in matching outifit.

The soon would-be couple were spotted in beautifully designed peach outfits and posed for the camera by a swimming pool.

They are set to tie the knot on August 15, 2020, at 11:30 am at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church in Community 12.

Fans and well-wishers, upon sighting the photo, are buzzing the comment session with congratulatory messages.

Watch the photo below: