The four-year-old girl, who has been defiled by a 16-year-old boy and had a knife inserted into her private part in the process, has given an account of what happened.

Speaking exclusively to C.J. Forson on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Thursday, the girl, whose name has been withheld, said she feels pain anytime she urinates and releases her bowels.

The sad incident occurred at Dadieso in the Western North region.

Narrating what exactly happened, the girl said she was on her way home after her mother had sent her to the suspect only for him to grab her and defile her.

READ ALSO:

“I went to deliver corn to the suspect when he held me against my will and raped me, after defiling me for the first time, he felt he wasn’t enjoying the act enough and so he used a knife to cut my private parts to widen it to make him feel more comfortable sleeping with me,” she narrated.

“He told me he will sleep with me over and over again and after doing that he left me for dead in a nearby bush. Now, I can’t urinate properly and feel pain anytime I urinate or want to release my bowels. I am suffering and I need help,” she cried.

Meanwhile, the suspect will be put before the Bibiani Circuit Court on Thursday, August 13.

Listen to the little girl narrate what happened in audio above: