A four-year-old girl is battling for her life after a 16-year-old boy allegedly defiled her and inserted a knife into her private part in the process.

The sad incident reportedly occurred at Dadieso in the Western North region while the girl was on an errand for her mother.

“I went to church when her mother sent her to give corn to the suspect after he requested for it but he decided to defile the girl after taking the corn,” he said.

Narrating the ordeal on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, Robert Akwasi Boakye, the girl’s father said she was abandoned in a bush for about four hours.

“It was around 10:30pm when the incident happened and we searched every possible place for her but to no avail. We went to the boy but he told us our daughter should be home.

“We had to dispatch a search party and found her tied up in a pool of blood almost 5:pm and rushed her to the Dadieso Hospital but she was referred to Juaboso,” he added.

Mr Boakye explained that it was at the hospital that doctors confirmed her vagina had been completely damaged, adding it was likely another sharp object was used on her.

“She urinates and release bowels in pain and will cry throughout the period. We have done our best but running out of money and will appeal to Ghanaians to support us,” he said.