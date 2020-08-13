A 26-year-old man identified as Kofi Doyini has been shot dead at Nkwantakese, a farming Community in the Afigya Kwabre North district of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased’s body was found lying in front of the community shrine, sparking rumours of him being murdered by the chief fetish priest and his subordinate who were nowhere to be found as at the time of the discovery.

An uncle to the deceased, Kwaku Atta, told Adom News that he was called to the scene of the murder [shrine] but didn’t find the priest nor his assistant there, giving some credence to the suspicions of the people.

Apart from where Kofi Doyini’s body lay, Mr Atta said his nephew and the priest were at loggerheads, the kind of situation that was known to every resident of the community.

He alleged that one Gideon who is a linguist to the priest of the shrine, Okomfo Gabriel, was behind the shooting which took place at about 5pm yesterday.

“We were informed that the linguist shot Doyini dead, so we rushed to the scene and it was true. Nobody knows what transpired at the place that triggered the shooting. They were friends until series of misunderstanding ensued between them,” he lamented.

Mr Atta believes the clotting of his nephew’s blood and how rigid he has become suggests the shooting happened hours before he was notified.

The body is currently at the St. Patrick Government Hospital while the said Okomfo Gabriel and wife have been apprehended.