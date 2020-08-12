Some staff and the Students Representative Council of the University College of Environment and Agricultural Studies at Bunso in the Eastern region have protested against management of the institution for non-payment of salaries and Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions of workers.

These, among others, according to them, are affecting students enrollment while members of staff resign to other institutions.

The group claims management owes them accumulated 12 months salary.

“Since July 2019 we haven’t received salaries or bonuses. They keep telling us stories. How do they expect us to survive? I have to bury my dad but I can’t do it because I don’t have money,“ a cleaner at the University explained.

The protesters, clad in red, slammed the administration for poor management of the institution.

They held placards with several inscriptions some of which read: “Yabre…Osagyefo intervene, No money to buy sanitisers, No pay for 12 months. We are dying“ among other messages.

One of the leaders of the group, Richard Agboyi, wants the Chancellor, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin and government to intervene.

“After we took office conditions of service have never been good, especially salaries. For the past 12 months, we’ve not received our salaries and we don’t know the head and tail of what is going on. Our SSNIT is not being paid. We can’t even access National Health because our SSNIT has not been paid. I don’t know what the Chancellor is planning for the school because life is really really tough.

“We are pleading to the government to absorb the institution and see how it can help the institution,” he appealed.

Meanwhile, the staff members have given the university authorities a week’s ultimatum to fix the problems. They threatened to hit the streets of Kyebi to petition its owner, the Okyenhene.