Ghana winger, Edwin Gyasi, has completed a move to Turkish side, Samsunspor in the ongoing summer transfer window on Monday.

The 28-year-old, who was billed to join Besiktas, joined the Turkish lower division side on a three-year deal after completing his mandatory medicals.

Samsunspor, who are on a new project, identified the Ghana international as a player who can help the club book their qualification to the Turkish SuperLig next season.

Hoş geldin Edwin Gyasi 🔥🚀👊 pic.twitter.com/wBheet44Tg — Yılport Samsunspor (@Samsunspor) August 24, 2020

He joined the club as a free agent after parting ways with Bulgarian side, CSKA Sofia this summer after two seasons with the club.

He has also had stints with De Graafschap, Roda JC, Heracles Almelo, Aalesund and FC Dallas.

He made his senior debut for the Ghana national football team in a 5-1 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification win over Congo on September 5, 2017.