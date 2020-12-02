Actress Regina Daniels’ husband dropped a bombshell when he revealed the situation leading to their marriage and plans he has for the future.

Ned Nwoko, in a latest interview, mentioned he married the teen actress three weeks after their meeting when she came for a tour in his home.

The millionaire, who hinted he is still entrenched in ancient culture of arranged marriages, added dating is a waste of time as they fell in love with each other after their unplanned union.

Mr Nwoko dropped jaws even wider when he disclosed he is bound to marry a seventh wife, and the actress is aware of that.

“Before I met her, I didn’t know about her because I do not watch movies, I liked her and that was it. Whether or not I marry another wife she knows it can happen and all my wives know. I come from a very polygamous family and I love children so I will have more children,” he said.

His comments come after the actress bragged she is the current and last wife, following a rumour her husband was targeting a woman identified as Sara.

Mr Nwoko, however, believes the actress’ glory can be cut short as and when he pleases because his wealth permits him to.