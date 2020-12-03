Founder and President of the Concern Voters Movement, Razak Kojo Opoku, has appealed to Ghanaians to reward President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidates on December 7 by voting for them.

A statement, signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: “Ghanaians must remember and not forget the passion, long-suffering, perseverance and commitment that President Akufo-Addo went through to give them the Free Senior High School.”

It said President Akufo-Addo also gave Ghanaians Free Water and Electricity, Ambulances to each constituency, solved ‘dumsor’, the Nation Builders Corp, Planting for Food and Jobs, One-District-One-Factory, Zongo Development Fund, Restoration of Teacher’s and Nursing Trainees allowances and lasting peace in the Dagbon Kingdom among others.

The statement said the victory of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP parliamentary candidates depended on their votes: “I therefore appeal to you to ‘Vote Number 1’ to safeguard and consolidate the progress made so far under Akufo-Addo’s government.”