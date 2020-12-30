The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Youth Organiser, who resigned and contested the Asokwa Parliamentary seat as an independent candidate, says he does not need to apply to rejoin the party because he is already a member.

Eric Osei believes comments made by the General Secretary, John Boadu, were mere political talks.

According to him, the efforts of his supporters gave Nana Akufo-Addo massive votes in the Ashanti Region.

He says the party should rather be thanking them for spending their own resources to campaign for the party’s flagbearer.

Mr Osei as independent candidate garnered more than 14,000 votes in the Asokwa constituency.

Though he lost the contest to incumbent Patricia Appiagyei, he said he deserves commendation for such a massive support.

Meanwhile, Mr Osei said he was willing to join hands with the incumbent Member of Parliament for the development of the constituency.

According to him, contesting the seat alone has brought development to the constituency.

He says he will contest again if the level of development he seeks for the constituency is not met.