A 60-year-old man, Kwesi Boakye, says he is the biological father of famed singer Kuami Eugene.

According to him, he has tried all he can to establish connection with his son but all efforts have since proved futile after he returned from work one day to find an empty home when the singer was only a child.

He explained that Kuami Eugene’s mum, who was his wife at that time bolted with the Lynx signee when he was on a trip to Oda to look for money for their upkeep.

Mr Boakye added that Kuami Eugene was born in the year 1989 and given the name Kofi Boakye and not Kuami Eugene Marfo.

