Gospel singer, Celestine Donkor, has released a new song, titled ‘Thank You’, to crown a difficult year.

The artiste opens up on how thankful she is to God for His mercies throughout the year.

“There were times of disappointments, times of failures, but your grace has brought us through. And we are here to say thank you Lord,” she noted in the song.

She featured some of Ghana’s best musicians namely Maa Cynthia, Efya and Akwaboah.

She also featured two young artistes from Adom TV’s Nsoromma, Victor Ampofo and Ashely Chuks.

Taking to Instagram to share a snippet from the video, Efya wrote: “I am a living testimony if I start to talk …!! Big thank you .. God has been soo good to me in the rain or shine we will rise thank you @celestinedonkormusic.”

Akwaboah also added that regardless of age, race, gender or religion it is essential for people to thank God for having survived the year.