Ghanaian music star, Patapaa, known in private life as Justice Amoah, is set to marry his girlfriend, Liha Miller.

Patapaa and Miller, a lady from Germany, who is now known as Queen Peezy, will be marrying on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

There had been recurring reports that the lovebirds were soon going to tie the knot though none of them ever spoke about it.

But in a post on social media on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, the two have confirmed their upcoming wedding.

In the post, which is a pre-wedding video, the two are heard sending out an invitation to their fans and love ones to attend the wedding.

The video has Patapaa and Queen Peezy wearing the same Puma t-shirt and smiling. After announcing their date, Patapaa’s lady was heard asking everybody to come to their wedding, adding that there will be lots of food and drinks.