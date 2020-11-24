Patapaa and girlfriend

Ghanaians have been left with many unanswered questions over musician Patapaa‘s girlfriend, Liha Miller’s latest post.

Miss Miller is asking fans and followers to save the date as she shares a photo with her boyfriend Patapaa.

In series of posts, she gave an initial date as November 29 and another with a seven-day more countdown.

The two were all loved-up as they pose by a car for the camera beaming with smiles.

She had her right hand on the chest of the commander-in-chief of the Pa2pa Soldiers with her two fingers up.

Her post has left many demanding for venue as her captions suggest they may probably soon tie the knot.

Watch the photos below:

Patapaa and German girlfriend, Liha Miller




