It’s exactly two years after Jonathan Mensah walked down the aisle with his found missing rib.

The Ghanaian football player tied the knot with Kafui two years ago at a ceremony which took place at the ICGC Hossana Temple in Accra.

Marking their second anniversary, the Black Stars defender shared photos from his big day with a romantic message to his wife.

Married to this beautiful heart and perfect soul for two years but it feels like forever. One of best things my heart and spirit could ever do is to recognise the beauty you carry within. I pray to God for wisdom, knowledge and understanding to constantly be a great husband to you my queen, he wrote in an Instagram post.

He continued that there’s a beautiful quote I saw by – Bennett Cerf ‘the person who can bring the spirit of laughter into a room is indeed blessed’ thank you babe for being my everyday blessing. With all this year has brought, we still found joy, love and peace through Christ Jesus in our home.

Concluding his message, the footballer, who currently plays for Columbus Crew which won the topflight league in America this season, wrote: “Thank You Jesus for being our strong tower. Happy anniversary my sunshine/best friend @mis_kaff I love you my queen.”