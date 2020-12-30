Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre, Afia Akoto, has disclosed how her husband, Chief Hamilton Biney, shades her and makes cheeky comments against her and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She was speaking on how she and her husband cope at home considering their affiliations to the two biggest political parties in the country.

According to the Deputy Communications Officer of the NPP, despite their political differences, happiness in the home is a priority.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosi Sen Tuesday, Mrs Biney said her husband always shades her at home and gave a recent instance where Mr Biney made some cheeky comments following the NPP’s election thanksgiving service held last Sunday.

“My husband and I love each other so much that I don’t even pay attention to his party colours. I remember when I came back from the NPP’s thanksgiving last Sunday and while at home, he made some comments concerning the NPP’s thanksgiving service but I paid no attention to his words. I only asked him if he was referring to me and my party,” she recounted.

Their traditional marriage ceremony came off in Accra in the early months of this year.

The opposing political affiliations of these two love birds, did not stop them from making their relationship official though some within their respective parties disagreed with their union.