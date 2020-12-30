Asante Kotoko have lauded President Nana Akufo -Addo after receiving monetary support from the presidency for their CAF Champions League campaign.

The Ghana Premier League received $50,000 and GHS300,000 from the President and the Sports Ministry respectively before the start of the Africa campaign.

In a statement signed and released by the Chief Executive Officer of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah, the club thanked President Akufo-Addo and the Sports Ministry for the donations and vowed to do their best in the continental competition.

Kotoko face Sudanese side Al Hilal in the second leg of their final CAF Champions League qualifier on January 5, 2021, trailing 1-0 at home from the first leg.

The Porcupine Warriors have pledged to shock their Sudanese counterparts despite their first leg game defeat.

Kotoko have not played in the group phase of the Caf Champions League for the past 14 years.