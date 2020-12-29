Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, cemented his entertainment prowess after thousands of Hohoe residents thronged to a victory concert venue, which was organised by the Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu.

The night saw awesome performances by the Shatta Movement boss and the Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency looked delighted and shared the stage with the musician to thank his constituents for helping him win in the recently-held December 7 parliamentary election.

MORE:

Check out some of the videos and photos of the concert below: