Shatta Wale at Hohoe victory concert organized by Energy Minister Peter Amewu in December 2020
Shatta Wale at Hohoe victory concert organized by Energy Minister Peter Amewu in December 2020

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, cemented his entertainment prowess after thousands of Hohoe residents thronged to a victory concert venue, which was organised by the Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu.

The night saw awesome performances by the Shatta Movement boss and the Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency looked delighted and shared the stage with the musician to thank his constituents for helping him win in the recently-held December 7 parliamentary election.

MORE:

Check out some of the videos and photos of the concert below:

Hohoe: Shatta Wale draws mammoth crowd at Peter Amewu's victory concert
Hohoe: Shatta Wale draws mammoth crowd at Peter Amewu's victory concert
Hohoe: Shatta Wale draws mammoth crowd at Peter Amewu's victory concert
Hohoe: Shatta Wale draws mammoth crowd at Peter Amewu's victory concert
Hohoe: Shatta Wale draws mammoth crowd at Peter Amewu's victory concert
Hohoe: Shatta Wale draws mammoth crowd at Peter Amewu's victory concert




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR