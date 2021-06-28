Four persons are receiving treatment at the Begoro Government Hospital after they were attacked in what reports say was a bloody clash.

This was between residents of Dedeso and some thugs allegedly hired by one Nana Bosompem of Begoro.

Nana Bosompem allegedly sent the hoodlums in a Kia Bongo truck with registration number GE 551-21 to the resettlement community on Saturday.

The thugs and one police officer, Constable Kinni Daniel, 28, according to reports unleashed violent attacks on farmers who were on their farms working.

The Chief, who is claiming ownership of the resettlement lands, together with his men, went to a disputed land at Pertiefoo near Dedeso to question the authority of the residents to use the land for farming.

A statement issued by the Eastern regional PRO of the Ghana police service mentioned that they were met with resistance as the community folks mobilised people to retaliate.

The Chief and the police officer, according to DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, fled to the Dedeso police station to seek refuge after sensing danger.

At least one community member and about three members of the armed thugs sustained injuries and are receiving treatment.

Some victims of the violent clash.

The Kia Bongo truck and a motorbike used to transport the thugs were set on fire.

There is heavy police presence in the community to avert further clashes.

Assemblyman for the area, Randorf Papa Nii said there was mounting tension as the claimant to the Dedeso Lands, Nana Bosompem keeps threatening to eject them from the community.

