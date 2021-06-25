Ranking member on the Energy Committee, John Jinapor, says he pities former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko over the Power Purchase Agreement with energy company, Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC).

According to him, Mr Agyarko must be blamed for the judgement debt to the state in the failed agreement since he was the minister at the time.

“A lot has happened and I don’t want to be personal or abusive but I pity Boakye Agyarko so they shouldn’t push us,” the Yapei-Kusawgu Member of Parliament cautioned.

His comment follows an award of $170 million in damages to GPGC by a Commercial Court in London.

The Court in London instructed the Ghana government to pay the damages to the claimants for failing to meet set deadlines in contesting alleged unlawful termination of a contract between the two parties.

Reacting to the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the former Deputy Power Minister questioned the basis under which the agreement was cancelled by government.

To him, the government did not plan effectively to defend its decision to terminate the contract.

“I have no problem if any government wants to investigate the manner in which the deal was conducted but for you to say you are not interested in an appeal, circumstances, I am really baffled.

“The key issue is simple, did the government terminate the deal because of breaches or excess capacity?”

Meanwhile, he said he was ready to appear anywhere to speak about the deal.

“What I will never do is to run away from my colleagues or say that a minister did this so go after him. I am not afraid of a probe or the CID because I have done nothing wrong,” he added.