A man and his daughter have been arrested for practising medicine without the required license.

They were arrested by a team from the Complaints and Investigative Unit of the Ghana Medical and Dental Council, with the help of the Assin Adadientem Police command.

Police say they acted upon information that led to the arrest of Samuel Odartei, 56, an alleged quack doctor who had over the years been practising the profession from his residence at Assin Adadientem No. 2, at a designated structure.

The suspect, Police narrate, has been serving people in the Assin Adadientem township and the surrounding villages.

Upon arrival at his facility, the team chanced on his daughter, Alberta Lanuekor, 30, in a pair of gloves busily dressing a patient’s wound whilst other patients waited to be attended to.

The team, therefore, took video coverage including shots of the scenes and arrested her.

The police escorted her to the police station with a variety of operating items including prescriptive and over the counter medicines.

Both suspects are in police custody assisting with investigation.