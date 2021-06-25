Euro 2020: Joy Prime and Adom TV confirm live schedule

The Multimedia Group has Confirmed its broadcast schedule for the round of 16 stage of Euro 2020.

The exciting news is that from now until the end of the tournament, the Multimedia Group will have a televised game every matchday, meaning that the experience will be even richer for our cherished audiences.

The final fixtures were confirmed last night after a dramatic night in Group F saw France, Germany and Portugal progress.

Wales will kick start the knockout stages when they face Denmark on Saturday while Italy will face Austria at 7:00pm, which will be broadcast.

On Sunday, Netherlands will face Czech Republic before Belgium clash with Portugal where Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to break yet another record.

One of the game’s finest ever players equalled the goalscoring record in men’s international football as his brace in Portugal’s Euro 2020 draw with France took him to 109 goals. See him live in the live broadcast at 7pm.

Croatia and Spain will go head-to-head on Monday evening while tournament favourites France will face Switzerland at the National Arena in Bucharest, which will be broadcast at 7:00pm.

The final round of knockout stages take place on Tuesday, June 29 where England will welcome old rivals Germany to Wembley Stadium where the winner looks set to have a favourable route to the final. That game will be televised at 4:pm.

Here is the full Joy Prime and Adom TV schedule for the Euro 2020 Round of 16:

Saturday, June 26

Italy V Austria

1900 GMT

Joy Prime and Adom TV

Sunday, June 27

Belgium V Portugal

1900 GMT

Joy Prime and Adom TV

Monday, June 28

France V Switzerland

1900 GMT

Joy Prime and Adom TV

Tuesday, June 29

England V Germany

1900 GMT

Joy Prime and Adom TV