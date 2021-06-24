He attempted suicide three times after he went blind at the prime age of 34 when he was doing well in life.

63-year-old Stephen Opoku Nyarko said his life was shattered and he thought the only way for respite was to end his life.

“I tried suicide three times but it all failed. I became very depressed because all my friends were doing well in life and I was left alone,” the distraught virtually impaired man said.

Sharing his ordeal on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Mr Nyarko said he was now struggling to cater for his four children after the death of his wife.

The supportive wife, he said, helped him raise their four children but her sudden demise has made life difficult for him.

“Sometimes even what to eat with my children is a problem; I can’t even afford three square meals a day,” a sorrowful Stephen told Dwaso Nsem host, Chief Jerry Forson.

The virtually impaired man who lives in Aboasa in the Asuogyaman district of the Eastern region said he lives in a storeroom that was gifted to him by a local church that was touched by his plight.

Through his hard work, Mr Nyarko has been able to send his second son to the University of Cape Coast. His other young children are in Senior and Junior High Schools.

However, the farmer is unable to fund their education due to a lack of fund.

His only wish is to get support to fund his children’s education, get a store and a befitting place to call a home.

“I need support for my children’s education, get a shop and a place to stay,” Stephen Opoku Nyarko.