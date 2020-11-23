A non-governmental organization, Maggie Wealthy Foundation, together with Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, Nii Ayikoi Otoo has organized a free health screening for the Krowor constituents.

Also, the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye added her muscles to ensure over 200 persons were screened for various medical conditions.

The checks organised at the Ashridge Montessori School, Batsona Spintex spanned from Hepatitis B, Malaria, blood sugar and pressure, eye, ear, nose and throat problems and general review.

A medical team, led by Dr Frederick Fiifi Missah of the New Crystal Hospital and other nurses from the Tema General hospital put all hands on deck.

Also, free medicines were issued out based on the diagnosis and doctor’s prescription.

MP for Krowor constituency, Elizabeth Quaye explained the essence of the screening is to ensure her electorates are in good health, so as not to have an excuse to miss the December 7 polls.

