A District Police Headquarters has been commissioned at Trede in the Ashanti region to beef up security in the area.

Being one of the fastest growing districts in the Ashanti region, the Atwima Kwanwoma District required an additional district police office.

The area now has two police administrations, with two district headquarters at Twedie and Trede.

District Chief Executive, Prince Karikari, says police operations will be enhanced with the new office.

“The assurance is that from today the security is going to be beefed up, security is going to be heightened. The police service is very much motivated to carry on the activities in the district. They require the support and corporation of every citizen within this enclave and that’s all I request from the people,” he said.

The police infrastructure was put up by the Chief of Trede, with the support of other stakeholders.

Nana Nuben Sra III called on the citizens of Trede to respond to calls for developmental projects.

“I thank everyone who has contributed to the success of putting up this district police headquarters.

“We have started many developmental projects, including the Trede market. I am therefore calling on all the citizens of Trede to respond to calls for developmental projects,” he requested.