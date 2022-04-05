Construction of the Trede District Hospital in the Ashanti region is progressing, but at a slow pace.

That’s according to the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Atwima Kwanwoma, Prince Kakari, who is dissatisfied with the pace of progress on the project, which is part of the government’s Agenda 111.

The DCE says the project’s speed could have been better if it hadn’t been for “skirmishes” on site.

To kick start the construction of the Agenda 111 project, President Akufo-Addo in August 2021 cut the sod for work to start on the Trede District Hospital in the Atwima Kwanwoma District.

The President in his recent State of the Nation Address emphasized the completion of all of the hospital projects before he leaves office in 2025.

DCE for Atwima Kwanwoma, Prince Kakari, told Luv Fm/Nhyira Fm work is steadily progressing at the site despite the slow pace.

He will, however, not explain the cause of delay.

“The pace as I will put it has not been what we were expecting, but as we can see work is steadily progressing at the site.

“We had a site meeting yesterday and everything is going according to plan, but there are some few skirmishes here and there which I cannot say, but by the close of this month everything will be resolved. And we will see how quickly the work will progress.”

Each of the Agenda 111 hospitals would be built at the cost of $12.8 million and another $4.8 million would be spent to equip them.

Each of the facilities is expected to be completed within 18 months.