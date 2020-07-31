Oheneba Agyeman Atweneboanda, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s Hiahene ,has died.

This is according to a statement released by the Manhyia Palace.

Oheneba Atweneboanda was a distinguished international banker, diplomat, and sportsman who after retiring as the Executive Director of the African Development Bank was enstooled as the Hiahene, a title previously held by Otumfuo’s uncle.

“He was an accomplished footballer in his youth, playing for many years for Asante Kotoko Sporting Club alongside his brother, the late Asebi Boakye,” an excerpt of the statement read.

The retired Executive Director of the African Development Bank died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 aged 87.

The cause of death and funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.