A second-year student of the Oyoko Methodist Senior High School (SHS)in the Eastern Region has died.

She collapsed while writing exams on Thursday and was pronounced dead on arrival at the St. Joseph Hospital in Koforidua.

Joy News source indicates that 18-year-old Jennifer Doku complained of a headache to a teacher on Tuesday and was given some pain killers.

The source said the student didn’t complain of any ill health after taking the pain killer.

While she was writing her last paper for the term, she collapsed and was rushed to the St. Joseph Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Effiduasi Police have commenced an investigation into the matter to ascertain the circumstances surrounding her death.

So far, over 40 students have been interviewed by the police to unravel how Jennifer Doku collapsed and died.

The headmaster of Oyoko Methodist SHS, Frank Ayiah Inkoom confirmed to Joy News that they have also written their statement.

According to her mates, Jennifer Doku, who was a member of the school choir, was an affable person.

Her body has been deposited at the St. Joseph Hospital awaiting postmortem.