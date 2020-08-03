The General Overseer of Synagogue Church Of All Nations, Prophet T.B. Joshua, has finally revealed what he does before he comes to the altar to preach.

In a video he released on his official Twitter page, the cleric said that his resting time is when he receives from God, while his working time is the period he comes to the altar to preach.

TB Joshua later showed in the video the mountain he goes to commune with God.

In the video, he could be seen with a Bible as he muttered what seemed like prayers.

“Resting time is time to receive from God. Working time is time to give what we receive from God. This is a difficult time where every day is filled with uncertainty. These are some of the places I spend my time to receive this message,” TB Joshua said as he posted the video.

Source: legit.ng