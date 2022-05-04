A newborn baby dumped in a public toilet at Tuna in the Sawla District of the Savannah region has been named after Adom FM.

This follows support offered by the radio station to ensure the baby girl survives.

The little girl, believed to be a day old, was found in a polythene bag.

Upon medical examination, she was sent to the Nakwabi Children’s home where she is said to be doing well.

Adom FM’s morning show host, Chief Jerry Forson, upon hearing of the child, was moved to donate items and some cash to the newborn baby.

Management at the Children’s Home led by Sister Merry Naaloseeme expressed her profound gratitude to Adom News during the donation of the items on CJ’s behalf by Adom News Correspondent, Rebecca Natongma.

It was at the donation that Sister Merry Naaloseeme revealed that the baby had been named after Adom FM as a way of the station’s contribution to the child’s survival.

