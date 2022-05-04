Adom FM’s morning show host, Chief Jerry Forson, has donated items to a newborn baby who was dumped in a public toilet.

This comes after Adom News, in one of its recent reports, shared a newborn discovered in Tuna main market public toilet by an attendant in the Sawla District of the Savannah region.

According to an eyewitness, the little girl was found in a polythene bag believed to be a day old.

Moved by the story, CJ, as he is popularly called, has donated some items including lactogen, clothes, bathing and washing soaps, diapers, lotion as well as a cash amount of Gh¢500 to the baby at the Nakwabi Children’s Home at Sawla.

The items were presented on CJ’s behalf by Rebecca Natomah, Adom News’ correspondent in the region.

The in-charge of the Nakwabi Children’s Home, Sister Merry Naaloseeme thanked Mr Forson for the support and appealed to other individuals and institutions to come to the aid of the children.

She also thanked Adom News for their publication and support.

Meanwhile, Ms Merry named the baby ‘Adom’ after Adom News as the best supportive station in the country.