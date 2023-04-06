Adom FM’s morning show host, Chief Jerry Forson, has let Ghanaians into his private life with interesting details about his family.

Born into a family of eight – four males and four females, CJ – as he is affectionately called is host of Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem and Adom TV’s Nnawotwe Yi.

He was brought up in a Christian home as his late father, Apostle Godman Forson, was the founder of Gospel Truth Ministries International, a church CJ still attends.

The broadcaster is a twin. His brother is a pastor called Daniel Forson.

The ace broadcaster said his brother is his biggest motivator because he was the first person who believed in his journalism career.

Interestingly, CJ on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 revealed that, he is married to a twin and they have four children including twin daughters; Jeremy and Jessica.

