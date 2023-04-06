Minister for Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum has hinted that, his Ministry together with the Ghana Education Service (GES) is set to launch a campaign against teenage pregnancy in the country.

As part of plans to launch it, he said GES has set up an office for the project.

Data from the Ghana Health Service District Health Information Management Health System (DHIMS) has revealed that, more than half a million teenagers have gotten pregnant over the last five years.

Between 2016 and 2020, about 555,575 teenagers aged 10 to 19 years, are said to have gotten pregnant.

Based on this backdrop, Education Minister said the campaign is timely to reverse the trend.

He said they will collaborate with the traditional leaders, committee members and Assembly members to eradicate the menace.

Dr. Adutwum said men who lure young girls and get them pregnant would be prosecuted.

He appealed to young girls not to let their parents investment especially in their education go waste.