Two more suspects who escaped from cells at the Nkwanta Police station in Oti region have been re-arrested.

The two are robbery suspect, Mohammed Kadir and Stephen Asamoah who is also standing trial for defilement.

According to reports, they were arrested at their hideout in Keri, a farming community in the Nkwanta South.

This brings to three, the number of inmates re-arrested after they broke cells and escaped on Tuesday evening.

However, the first suspect, Danjumah Afu is reported to have drunk parazone after he was re-arrested.

He will be put before the Jasikan Circuit Court on Tuesday 13 April 2023.

Meanwhile, the Nkwanta South Police is still on the manhunt for the remaining six inmates who are currently at large.

The police have appealed to the public to assist with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects.