Popular actress, Jackie Appiah has said she will never endorse an alcoholic brand or betting company.

Her reasons not to sign such deal no matter how juicy it is, she stated is personal.

The celebrated actress told Hammer Nti on ‘Hammer Time’ that she is careful about endorsement deals.



Jackie Appiah noted that, she does product evaluation before signing any ambassadorial deal.

“I test the products myself and also give to others to also try before I agree to promote it. I care about the users than the money” she stated.

Watch video for the full interview