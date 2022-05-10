Ghana’s number one radio station, Adom FM has put smiles on the faces of children at the Nakwabi Children’s Home in the Sawla district of the Savannah region.

Host of Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Chief Jerry Forson with support from listeners donated some items to the Children’s Home after management accepted a new born baby rescued from a public toilet in the area.

The items include: food items, sugar, diapers, toiletries washing powder, clothes and some toys.

The items were presented Adom News Regional correspondent, Rebecca Natomah.

The in-charge of Nakwabi Children’s Home, Sister Merry Naaloseeme on behalf of other Sisters expressed her gratitude to Adom FM for the continuous support.

Meanwhile, some individuals in Bole also supported the Children’s Home with second hand clothes and noodles.