A newborn baby dumped in a public toilet at Tuna in the Sawla District of the Savannah Region has been rescued.

The baby according to reports was discovered in Tuna main market public toilet by the attendant.

Speaking to Adom News, an eyewitness who only gave his name as Kipo said the toilet attendant heard a strange noise inside the toilet.

When he went to check, he saw a polythene bag containing the baby and called for help.

The baby.

The resident said, they pulled out the polythene and found a beautiful little girl believed to be a day-old.

The baby was sent to the police station and later to the hospital for medical examination.

Sawla District social welfare officer who led the team handed the baby over to the Nakwabi Children’s Home.

Meanwhile, the identity the person who dumped the baby in the toilet is still unknown.