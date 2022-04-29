A police constable allegedly committed suicide at his duty post, a telecommunication office, near the Obetsebi Circle, in Accra, on Wednesday.



The deceased, identified as Abukari Salifu of the Operational Unit at the police headquarters, Accra, who was suspected to have shot himself with a service rifle, was found in a pool of blood in a washroom at his duty post.



The Ghanaian Times gathered that police had information about the tragedy at 12:30pm and proceeded to the scene to commence investigations.



A team from the Crime Scene Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) visited the scene and the body was conveyed to the Police Hospital Mortuary.



Eyewitnesses reportedly alerted the police that they heard a sound of a gunshot in the washroom, and when they went to find out what had happened, they found Salifu lying in a pool of blood.



A statement issued by the Director-General of the Police Public Affairs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwesi Ofori, confirmed the tragedy.



It said, “The Ghana Police Service (GPS) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of one of our own, a police officer, who allegedly shot himself, while on duty, on April 27, 2022, at the Graphic Road, Abossey Okai.”



It would be recalled that there had been a series of alleged suicide by police personnel within the last two years.



They include Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Divine Asiam, who was with the Legal and Prosecutions Unit of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), until he allegedly shot himself in his room at Borteyman, Accra.



Superintendent of Police Cyprian Zenge, who was Half Assini District Police Commander, also reportedly shot himself on January 30, 2021.



Consequently, the GPS, last year, established the Police Counseling Unit to give police personnel and their dependents psychological services and assistance.