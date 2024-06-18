Ghanaian gospel musician, Philipa Baafi has paid a glowing tribute to the late music producer, George Forest, who passed away in 2016.

Speaking to Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Philipa recounted great moments she had with George when they worked together on music projects such as ‘Go High.’

“Seriously, I was hurt when he passed. It really saddens me because he was someone who really understood music. So I miss him. Seriously, I miss him,” she noted.

George Yaw Owusu popularly known as George Forest, died at the age of 44, at the Komfo Anokye Hospital, where he had been on admission after being referred from a private facility.

George worked with a lot of musicians including Nana Acheampong, Nana Aboagye Da Costa, Obaapa Christy, Gifty Osei, Ohemaa Mercy, Diana Asamoah, Asebu Amenfi, Osuani Afrifa, Akwasi Ampofo Agyei, Philipa Baafi, among others.

Meanwhile, Philipa Baafi is out with her latest single titled ‘Eda Ho Pefee’.

The song is a heartfelt expression of gratitude towards God for His undeniable presence and blessings in Philipa’s life, evident for all to see.

The inspiration behind ‘Eda Ho Pefee’ stems from Philipa Baafi’s personal journey of faith and resilience. Having faced adversity at a young age with the loss of both parents, Philipa found solace and strength in her deep-rooted faith. Through her music, she aims to inspire others to recognize and appreciate the blessings that surround them, even in the face of challenges.

The song serves as a reminder that no matter the circumstances, there is always a reason to be thankful.

Philipa’s uplifting vocals and poignant lyrics convey a message of hope, encouraging listeners to embrace gratitude as a way of life.

ALSO READ: