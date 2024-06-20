The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) to end its strike.

This directive comes after Thursday’s hearing, where the NLC informed CETAG of its intention to sue the government for not complying with the commission’s arbitral award orders in favour of CETAG.

CETAG initiated the strike on Friday, June 14, 2024, due to the government’s delay in implementing the arbitral award and agreed-upon service conditions.

The arbitral award includes the payment of one month’s salary to each member for additional duties performed in 2022.

To ensure compliance with its ruling, the NLC plans to take the matter to court on June 26.

Despite the NLC’s order, CETAG has not yet made a decision regarding the termination of the strike.

READ ALSO: