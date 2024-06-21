Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has voiced his confidence in the Black Stars’ potential resurgence under coach Otto Addo.

Bagbin’s remarks follow the team’s impressive performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

The Black Stars clinched a 2-1 victory against Mali in Bamako and a thrilling 4-3 win over the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium.

These victories have significantly bolstered Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup, while also improving their standing in both the FIFA global rankings and African rankings.

“It takes time for the team to settle and gel. And you realize the names that you are mentioning, they didn’t achieve it in a day,” Bagbin commented during the launch of the Democracy Cup.

“It took a long group of them from the youth growing together to become the stars. So please, let’s have patience and be tolerant. Let’s encourage and support the technical team and everybody. Ghana will once again rise up to the glory of God,” he added.

The Black Stars will now shift their focus to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers scheduled for September this year, before resuming their World Cup qualifiers in March 2025 with matches against Chad and Madagascar.