Member of Parliament for North Tongu MP has been threatened with a suit by Kwame Blay, son of former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Freddie Blay.

This threat follows Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s allegations that the Blay family is involved in an illegal attempt to acquire land from the Labadi Beach Hotel, a state-owned property in Accra.

The situation has escalated into a heated exchange, with Kwame Blay demanding an apology from Mr Ablakwa, journalist Johnnie Hughes, and Media General’s management, warning of potential legal action.

Mr Blay has vehemently denied the accusations and called for a retraction.

Despite the mounting pressure, Ablakwa remains resolute, challenging Mr Blay to take the matter to court.

Mr Ablakwa has hinted at further revelations concerning the alleged state capture, signalling that more information could come to light.

In an interview with Citi FM on Thursday, Kwame Blay expressed disbelief at Ablakwa’s claims, arguing that they are baseless and damaging.

He stressed the negative impact these allegations have had on his family’s reputation, emphasising the distress caused by the public accusations.

“…It is so preposterous as a learned gentleman like Ablakwa himself will come and spew such utter rubbish. It is unfair that you drag our good name.

“By the middle of next week, he will hear from our lawyers very strongly and in different [batches]. Mind you sir he has mentioned three individuals so he should be very careful,” he stated.

