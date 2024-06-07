The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has condemned the Ghana Police Service for allegedly detaining the party’s parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East Constituency.

This, according to Mr Gyamfi, is because no reason has been given by the police for the arrest and subsequent detention of Madam Phyllis Naa Koryo Okunor.

In a post on his social media page, the outspoken politician described the development as an attempt to silence the NDC.

Giving more details, Sammy Gyamfi explained that, “Her offense is simply that a weapon (gun) was found in her car. The said weapon is registered in her name. All the necessary registration documents have been submitted to the Police.

“Unlike, Hawa Koomson who in 2020 actually fired a gun at a registration center, Naa Koryo has not fired any gun or weapon. Yet, the …Police service is hellbent on detaining her.”

He, therefore, called on all party faithful to throng the Cantonments Police Station where the parliamentary candidate of the party for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Naa Koryo Okunor, has been detained.

Background

On Sunday, June 2, 2024, the Ghana Police Service issued a statement claiming that three individuals were arrested at Ofaakor for possession of a firearm without lawful authority.

The suspects, including Ms. Okunor, Mustapha Mohammed, and Abdul Aziz Musah, were apprehended while onboard a Honda CRV car with registration number GX-2044-19 near the Electoral Commission Office at Ofaakor.