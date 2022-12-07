Communications team member of the opposition NDC, Twum Barima, has advised delegates in support of some aspiring national executives to avoid negative speculations about other opponents.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam, he explained that unity within the party is essential for the NDC’s national goal and victory in 2024.

“It is not right for me to say negative things about my opponent because we’re in a competition. When I try to reconcile with you after the election, you would not believe me. Whatever statements I made in the past will be remembered,” he said.

Mr Barima has also urged the communications team of the aspirants to work professionally so the party can gain more support.

“I’m pleading with the communications team of both opponents (Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah), I urge them to remember that in a political party, there is no individual interest, it is about the party’s national interest.

“One person does not make up a party, a group of people make up a party. Do not allow anyone to say because of your attitude, they will not vote for the NDC, it is dangerous. So they should be careful with their utterances and their comments. Yes, you have declared support for an aspirant, it is not wrong,” he cautioned.

He added that it is unhealthy for supporters to spread false information because both aspirants have had a good working relationship over the years.

“All these aspirants whose names were mentioned, Ofosu-Ampofo and Asiedu Nketiah, these two people I can say have been leaders of the party for a long time. And for that reason, the two aspirants know themselves better. Asiedu Nketiah has been General Secretary since 2005 till now. Almost everyone who has served in the NDC has worked with him.

“Even Ofosu-Ampofo was the Vice Chairman while Asiedu Nketiah was the General Secretary. So you can not say as supporters that you know the two more than they know themselves. So if today they are competing for the same position, I think we should be careful with our utterances. Other supporters of aspirants for other positions should desist from spreading false information just to win,” he added.

Members of the NDC will be going to the polls on December 17th to elect the national executives as part of reorganisation for the 2024 election.

A total of 8,964 delegates are expected to be at the 10th National Delegates Congress which will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The theme for the congress is “Rallying for 2024, the Ghanaian hope.”