In the bustling city of Columbus, Ohio, a talented artist is breaking barriers and bridging cultures through his creative mastery.

Meet Jasper Dafeamekpor, a visionary graphic designer and traditional film animator hailing from Ghana, West Africa.

Jasper’s artistic journey began with a solid foundation.

He earned a prestigious Diploma in Television and Film Graphics and Animation from the esteemed National Film and Television Institute in Accra, Ghana, in 1996.

Fueling his passion further, he later obtained a BFA, First Class Honors degree in Graphic Design from the renowned Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana, back in 2005.

However, Jasper’s thirst for knowledge and artistic growth did not stop there.

He went on to earn a coveted Master of Fine Arts degree in Graphic Design from Ohio University, Athens, where his remarkable talent and dedication shone through.

During his time at Ohio University, Jasper’s master’s project, titled “Lessons from Grandma,” graced the walls of the prestigious Ohio University Gallery.

From March 28th to April 1st, visitors were captivated by the intricate details and profound messages embedded within his artwork.

Inspired by the powerful expression of African heritage, Jasper embarked on a mission to bring Ghanaian symbols to the forefront of contemporary design.

While he recognized the widespread use of Ghanaian kente cloths as a symbol of pride and heritage, he also noticed their overuse and sought to introduce a fresh perspective.

Drawing from his rich Ghanaian roots, Jasper reintroduced Adinkra symbols from the Akans and the Anlo Dzesi from the Anlo-Ewes of Ghana into his designs.

Lessons from Granny

Jasper Dafeamekpor aims to shed light on the misuse of traditional Ghanaian kente cloth and promote alternative forms of fabric and patterns that equally represent African heritage.

For centuries, Africans, African Americans, and other Diasporas have embraced Ghanaian kente cloths as a symbol of pride in their African roots and a way to express solidarity with the continent.

However, recent research has revealed instances of cultural appropriation and misrepresentation, prompting a need for diverse and authentic means of honouring African heritage.

To that effect, he recently organised the art exhibition dubbed, “Lessons from Granny” in the USA, which takes a fresh approach by delving into the intricate beauty of Anlo-Ewe and Adinkra symbols.

Jasper’s granny

These symbols, deeply rooted in Ghanaian culture, have played a significant role in conveying wisdom, values, and knowledge from one generation to the next.

The showcase not only creates awareness about these symbols but also reintroduces both familiar and lesser-known Ghanaian cultural icons.

At the heart of this project lies the personal journey of the exhibition’s curator, Jasper, whose deep appreciation for African symbols and proverbs was instilled by his grandmother.

Despite his grandmother’s lack of formal education, she possessed a wealth of linguistic sophistication, fluently speaking three Ghanaian languages: Ewe, Ga, and Akan.

Through intricate proverbs and wise sayings, she imparted invaluable wisdom and moral values to Jasper, shaping his understanding of heritage and the importance of being a role model.

He highlights that in his project summary, stating “My primary goal in these projects is to honor my grandmother, who communicated through proverbs”.

Samples of fabrics inspired by Jasper’s work

Jasper’s experiences reflect a larger narrative, one that recognizes the immense knowledge and experience held by countless Africans who were historically denied the opportunity to contribute to education due to language barriers.

The exhibition also aims to honour these individuals, particularly the pre-colonial era grannies from all corners of Africa who, despite their lack of formal education, imparted indigenous knowledge and wisdom far more profound than what formal education could offer.

The “Lessons from Granny” exhibition has sparked conversations about the need for inclusive education systems that recognize and value diverse forms of knowledge transmission.

Samples of fabrics inspired by Jasper’s work

By exploring alternative ways to represent African heritage through art, textiles, and symbols, the exhibition challenges the dominant narratives and fosters a deeper appreciation for the contributions of African cultures.

“Lessons from Granny” is more than just an exhibition; it is a celebration of African culture, a testament to the resilience of the continent’s people, and a call for a more inclusive and equitable future.

Jasper’s expertise

Jasper’s expertise extends beyond the realms of academia and personal exploration.

In his earlier days, he honed his skills as a graphic designer at esteemed companies such as Media Majique and Research Systems, Adstyle, and Art Bureau in Ghana.

Notably, he contributed his talents to the restoration, scanning, and preservation of black and white negatives and photographs taken by the acclaimed Willis Eugene Bell.

In collaboration with the Mmofra Foundation and with support from the Goethe Institute, the American and French Embassies in Ghana, Jasper played a vital role in safeguarding these invaluable collections, which captured the essence of the 1960s and earlier eras.

Jasper Dafeamekpor is more than a graphic designer; he is an ambassador of cultural exchange and artistic evolution.

With his intricate designs and thoughtful approach, he invites us to embrace the rich tapestry of Ghanaian heritage while celebrating the beauty of diversity.

As his work continues to inspire and enlighten, we can only anticipate the extraordinary creations that await us on Jasper’s artistic journey.

Below are some more symbols: