President Samia Suluhu has revealed that she still kneels and submits to her husband.

President Suluhu, who became the first female President of the East African country following the death of President John Magufuli, said she kneels before her husband not because she’s inferior, but because of love and affection.

She averred that such a tradition should not be thrown out as it strengthens the family bond and ensures children are brought up with good manners.

She said:

Some of you will say we are equal in all aspects of society, No! That’s not the right position. Even as vice president, I will kneel before my husband. I don’t kneel because I am inferior, it’s because of love and affection.



Don’t leave this tradition so we can strengthen the bond of our families and bring up our children through good manners.

