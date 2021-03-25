Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has described as “scandalous and untruth”, posters making rounds on social media announcing his intention to contest the 2024 presidential race on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The artwork depicting the Minority Leader in a three-piece suit with the inscription: “Haruna 2024. A new dawn, A new face” also described him as “competent with integrity and the man the party can trust to deliver victory in 2024.”

The controversial poster

But the Minority Leader, who is also a Member of Parliament for Tamale South, said the poster is fake and must be disregarded.

In a text message to JoyNews, he said: “My tomorrow, my political future is in the hands of God. I am young enough to wait for God’s time. I have never worn a three-piece suit black in a green tie.”