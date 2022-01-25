The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation is offering scholarships to tertiary students among displaced victims of the Apiate explosion, a community near Bogoso in the Western Region on January 20, 2022.

The support is to ensure their dream to pursue higher education is not truncated due to the tragedy.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah, disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

He said they have visited the area and are working with the chiefs and opinion leaders to get the correct data of the affected tertiary students.

Dr Eduah said given the circumstances of their parents, it is obvious the students might drop out of school.

“They will be enrolled onto our scholarship scheme automatically to ensure we don’t get school drop outs,” he stressed.

Aside the scholarships, the GNPC Foundation boss said they will also be building six-unit primary, three-unit Junior High School and sanitary facilities for the community.

Dr Eduah said the decision to support Apiate explosion victims is part of the Foundation’s mandate to ensure every Ghanaian benefits from the oil money.