Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has announced the unfortunate passing of her mother.

The actress and producer behind the famous sitcom Jenifa’s diary lost her mother in the early hours of Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Madam Adebanjo-Akindele’s death comes at a crucial time of Funke’s political career.

Until her demise, Funke Akindele’s mother was a licensed medical doctor.