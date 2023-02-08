The President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo, has nominated the MP for Abetifi in the Eastern Region, Mr Bryan Acheampong, as the Minister-Designate for Food and Agriculture.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, announced this at the first sitting of the third session of the eighth Parliament on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Mr Acheampong, a former Minister of State at the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of National Security, has experience that spans politics, business leadership, security and intelligence.

The Abetifi MP is a proven business leader and a serial entrepreneur, having founded many successful real estate, hospitality, technology, agriculture and media businesses. The retired military man is expected to lead the next phase of transforming a sector critical to the country’s economic fortunes.

If confirmed by Parliament, he joins a list of personalities with a military background to lead the ministry, with the likes of Col Frank George Bernasko, Commodore Steve Obimpeh and Major Courage Quashigah as predecessors.

The Minister-Designate is the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Foreign Affairs. He is also a Member of the Defence and Interior Committee, the Appointments Committee, and the Selection Committee.

He possesses a bachelor’s degree, three master’s degrees, a PhD, a graduate diploma in law, and other certificates in management, leadership and journalism.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Johnson and Wales University, USA and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Johnson and Wales University, USA, a Master of Professional Studies (MPS) in Applied Intelligence from Georgetown University, USA, a Master of Arts (MA) in Security and Intelligence from the University of Leicester, UK, and a PhD in Information systems from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He also holds a graduate diploma in law from the University of Laws, certificates in Building, Leading, and Sustaining the Innovative Organization from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Effective Leadership in Management and Administration from the University of Ghana Business School, and Public Relations, Advertising, and Marketing from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

He has worked as an Adjunct Lecturer in Electronic Business at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). In addition, he is a member of the Security Institute, a member of security professionals.

His foundation, the Bryan Acheampong Foundation, constantly embarks on Agriculture, Poverty Reduction, Health and Education programs.