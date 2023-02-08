28 of 47 students of Ejuraman Anglican SHS discharged from Hospital

Twenty-eight of the forty-seven students of Ejuraman Anglican SHS have been discharged from the Ejura Government Hospital after the roof of their school’s dining hall collapsed on them.

The structure caved in after a downpour in the area. Luv News’ checks reveal all but one of the students are in stable condition.

The only severe case recorded is a fracture on the leg of a female student. This student has been transferred to the Jamasi Government Hospital for further treatment.

Ejuraman Anglican SHS dinning Hall

Three more students from the school were rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital for treatment, Tuesday morning.

This brought the number of students admitted at the Hospital to 49.

Calm has returned to the school with academic activities ongoing.

The National Disaster Management Organisation is already on the ground to assess damage and possible relief.